Head-To-Head Review: MFC Bancorp (MFCB) & Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MFC Bancorp alerts:

This table compares MFC Bancorp and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFC Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca 6.23% 4.32% 0.52%

Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MFC Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFC Bancorp and Itau Corpbanca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFC Bancorp $211.30 million 0.41 -$36.91 million N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca $2.86 billion 1.17 $101.73 million N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than MFC Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of MFC Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MFC Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MFC Bancorp and Itau Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFC Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Itau Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

MFC Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itau Corpbanca beats MFC Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFC Bancorp

MFC Bancorp Ltd., a merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers bank guarantees, letters of credit, factoring, other financing transactions, proprietary investing and advisory services, and merchant banking products and services. The company also holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a natural gas power plant located in Alberta, Canada and a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and a natural gas production and processing facility in Alberta, Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Wabush iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. In addition, it has interests in the hydrocarbon interests located in west central Alberta, Canada; and is involved in business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Industrial Ltd. and changed its name to MFC Bancorp Ltd. in July 2017. MFC Bancorp Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for MFC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.