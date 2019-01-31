Head-To-Head Review: ERSTE GRP BK A/S (EBKDY) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF)

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get ERSTE GRP BK A/S alerts:

ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERSTE GRP BK A/S $9.04 billion 1.69 $1.49 billion $1.66 10.67 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $19.56 billion 1.93 $1.78 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than ERSTE GRP BK A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERSTE GRP BK A/S 18.14% 8.38% 0.67% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 7.46% 5.36% 0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERSTE GRP BK A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ERSTE GRP BK A/S beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; secured personal loans, and business lending and asset-backed lending products; invoice financing and other financing products; and insurance products and credit cards. It also provides unitized fund, rate, portfolio management, payment, liquidity management, financial planning, and currency products. In addition, the company offers personal and business banking, commercial and private banking, wealth planning, investment management, risk management, and trading services to retail banking, mass affluent, small business, and high net worth customers. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.