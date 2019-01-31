Head-To-Head Contrast: SGOCO Group (SGOC) vs. Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of SGOCO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SGOCO Group and Sierra Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 1 3 4 0 2.38

Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 53.69%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Profitability

This table compares SGOCO Group and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless -3.13% 2.66% 1.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SGOCO Group and Sierra Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group $50,000.00 241.90 -$11.21 million N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $692.08 million 0.79 $4.13 million $0.58 26.05

Sierra Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats SGOCO Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

