Head-To-Head Contrast: Pola Orbis (PORBF) vs. HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY)

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pola Orbis and HYPERA S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $2.01 billion 3.12 N/A N/A N/A HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 10.06 $302.21 million N/A N/A

HYPERA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pola Orbis.

Dividends

HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pola Orbis does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pola Orbis and HYPERA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis N/A N/A N/A HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pola Orbis and HYPERA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 N/A HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HYPERA S A/S beats Pola Orbis on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company's Others segment develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and quasi-pharmaceutical drugs, as well as provides pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services. This segment also provides building maintenance services. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

