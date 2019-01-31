Hayden Royal LLC Purchases New Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

NYSE PNC opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

