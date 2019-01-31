Havy (HAVY) One Day Volume Hits $10,796.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Havy has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Havy has a total market cap of $14,887.00 and $10,796.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Havy Profile

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,253,164,010 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

