Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €49.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.75 ($69.48).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €37.76 ($43.91) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

