Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jungheinrich (JUN3) a €36.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.27 ($37.53).

Shares of JUN3 opened at €26.26 ($30.53) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 12-month high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

