Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $108,000 in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cloudera by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cloudera by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $332,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,379. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.34. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.60 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cloudera from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

