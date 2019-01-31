Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Avnet (AVT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after purchasing an additional 315,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,300,000 after buying an additional 315,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,331,000 after buying an additional 505,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,104,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 28.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after buying an additional 408,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE AVT opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

In related news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $1,039,256.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

