Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.03. 12,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,828. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $131.44.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

