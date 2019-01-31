Halliburton (HAL) Stake Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,787 shares of company stock valued at $404,538. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/halliburton-hal-stake-increased-by-sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.