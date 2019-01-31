Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Hain Celestial Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.21-1.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.21-1.38 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAIN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Mark L. Schiller bought 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,047,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

