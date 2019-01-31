H & R Block (HRB) Stock Price Down 7.6%

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 12,990,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 3,652,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.17.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in H & R Block by 103.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

