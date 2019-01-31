GWM Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,192,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,546,846 shares of company stock valued at $43,786,015 over the last ninety days.

OAK stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $46.80.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

