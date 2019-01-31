GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter worth $241,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter worth $327,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.34.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

