GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,610,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,576,000 after buying an additional 562,797 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,751,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 474,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,412,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

