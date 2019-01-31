Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,114. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 944.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.