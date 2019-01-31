Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.
Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,114. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 944.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.