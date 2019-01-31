Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlight Capital Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

GLRE stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $20.55.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. Research analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 335,341 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth about $974,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,299,000 after buying an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 351.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 166,783 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.