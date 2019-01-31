Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Insider Sells $34,999.77 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider William E. Barclay sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $34,999.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,191.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $746.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

