Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,044 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $126.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

