Gossamer Bio Plans $230 Million IPO for February 8th (GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) expects to raise $230 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 14,400,000 shares at $16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $966.4 million.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Leerink Partners, Barclays and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Gossamer Bio provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Our goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases. To accomplish this goal, we have assembled a deeply experienced and highly skilled group of industry veterans, scientists, clinicians and key opinion leaders from leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as leading academic centers from around the world. “.

Gossamer Bio was founded in 2015 and has 105 employees. The company is located at 3013 Science Park Road, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121, US and can be reached via phone at (858) 684-1300 or on the web at http://www.gossamerbio.com.

