GoldMaxCoin (GMX) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One GoldMaxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, GoldMaxCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. GoldMaxCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001529 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About GoldMaxCoin

GoldMaxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org . GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMaxCoin

GoldMaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMaxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

