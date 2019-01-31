Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Avangrid (AGR) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.14. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 94.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 322,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 42.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc is a diversified energy and utility company. It operates regulated utilities and electricity generation assets through two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. The Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities. The Avangrid Renewables provides electricity through wind power, across the United States.

