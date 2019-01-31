Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (VNA) a €51.10 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €51.10 ($59.42) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €42.55 ($49.48) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.60 ($61.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.96 ($55.76).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €43.81 ($50.94). The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 12-month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.