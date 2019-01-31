Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (UN01) a €23.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.68 ($27.53).

ETR UN01 opened at €25.48 ($29.63) on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52-week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

