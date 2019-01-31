Shares of Golden Queen Mining Co. (TSE:GQM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 28800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $15.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Golden Queen Mining alerts:

Golden Queen Mining (TSE:GQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Queen Mining Co. will post -0.0299999994 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/golden-queen-mining-gqm-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-05.html.

Golden Queen Mining Company Profile (TSE:GQM)

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Queen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Queen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.