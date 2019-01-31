Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $95.75 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

