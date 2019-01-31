Go-Ahead Group’s (GOG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a research report released on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

GOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,466 ($19.16) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Go-Ahead Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,927.67 ($25.19).

GOG opened at GBX 1,829 ($23.90) on Monday. Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,952 ($25.51).

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,586 ($20.72), for a total value of £24,012.04 ($31,375.98).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

