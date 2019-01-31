Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092,826 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,323,615.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $322,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,494. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

