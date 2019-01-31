Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) Stake Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,544 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.40% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,592,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,113,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,087 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,179,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,188,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 152,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,551. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) Stake Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/global-x-mlp-energy-infrastructure-etf-mlpx-stake-lowered-by-foster-motley-inc.html.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.