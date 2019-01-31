General Motors (GM) Position Reduced by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $480,782,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,495 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

