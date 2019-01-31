General Electric (GE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

General Electric stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 317,478,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,797,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294,608 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

