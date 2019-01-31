General Dynamics (GD) Shares Gap Down to $170.91

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $171.98, but opened at $170.91. General Dynamics shares last traded at $171.78, with a volume of 1045005 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.58.
The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.
In related news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,288.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 256.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in General Dynamics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.
