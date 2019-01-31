Garibaldi Resources (GGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 152260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

