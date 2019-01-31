Gaia Inc (GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $13.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.06 million and the highest is $13.09 million. Gaia reported sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $44.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.52 million to $44.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.77 million to $76.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Gaia had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul C. Jr. Tarell bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $294,640.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $62,125. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gaia by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 167,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Gaia by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,510. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.91. Gaia has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

