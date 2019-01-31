FY2020 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,037,000 after buying an additional 3,285,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,212,000 after purchasing an additional 736,621 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $440,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,239,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

