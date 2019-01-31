FY2019 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Reduced by Analyst

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAST. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

