FY2018 EPS Estimates for SRC Energy Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Shares of SRCI stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. SRC Energy has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million.

In other SRC Energy news, EVP Nicholas Spence bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 124,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 477,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

