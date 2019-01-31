FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Sunday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $14.26 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.98.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.