FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,265,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 117,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays cut Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

