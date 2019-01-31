FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $108,000 Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,950,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,219.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.76.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 110,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,430,410. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the business of providing semiconductors to high-performance application-specific standard products. It focuses on the development of complex System-on-a-Chip devices leveraging extensive technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and stand alone integrated circuits.

