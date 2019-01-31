FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires New Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,052 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,106 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.25. 13,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHT shares. ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.36.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

