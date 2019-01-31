Frontier Communications (FTR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $2.03. 45,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,177,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 2,495.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,264,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 827,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

