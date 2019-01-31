Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Friendz has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $14,301.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,851,387 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

