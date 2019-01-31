Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stake Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,049.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 38,390 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,790,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,537,000 after buying an additional 879,164 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 493,009 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 110,498 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $42.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,653,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,431,718.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $350,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

