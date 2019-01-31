Franklin Resources (BEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $29.09. Franklin Resources shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 330294 shares trading hands.
The closed-end fund reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.
In related news, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $10,471,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,653,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,431,718.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $350,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,340,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 932,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,120,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 192,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
