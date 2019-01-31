Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st.

BATS:FLBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88.

WARNING: “Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (FLBL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/franklin-liberty-senior-loan-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-flbl.html.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.