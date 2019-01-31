Fountain (FTN) Price Hits $0.0338

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $131,067.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.01860432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00179108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,159,301,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,042,761 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

