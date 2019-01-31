Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Viacom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 1,322,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,039. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

VIAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

